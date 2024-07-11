Connor Fox wins Michigan Junior State Amateur Championship

BIG RAPIDS - Connor Fox took home the trophy after winning the Michigan Junior State Championship at Ferris State’s Katke Golf Course. Fox, a verbal commit to Michigan State beat Michigan State signee Julian Menser 7 & 6 to claim the trophy. Fox was the runner up last year in the same competition but was able to win the bigger hardware this time.

He had some very tough matches to even make it into the final but was able to get the job done.

“It feels great. It was a grind, my round of eight match and my semifinal match this morning. I had to go through a playoff, obviously, in the round of eight. Then this morning I had to make a 15-foot birdie putt to win the match. I mean, really, when I hit that putt on 18 this morning, I felt I felt like I had won.” Said Fox. “I was sitting there thinking I got to go play 18 more. I was like, this is going to be a grind. I had to work and it’s a lot and now it’s done, it just feels great and I can just relax.”

With the win Fox also qualifies for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan, where he will be playing alongside Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’ son.