Michigan Junior State Amateur round of 16 field decided, Glen Lake’s Michael Houtteman plays his way in

BIG RAPIDS - The 46th Junior State Amateur got underway on Monday with stroke play and the top 32 players advanced into Tuesday’s round of 32 match play. The field was then cut down to 16 after Tuesday’s action with one of the 16 making it in being Glen Lake native, Michael Houtteman.

Houtteman won his match 4&3 make a gorgeous putt to secure his spot.

“I knew it was uphill, so I knew I had to hit it a little firmer, honestly, I was just trying to two putt it I was trying to knock it close, hopefully he would give me the putt and it ended up dropping and I was kind of shocked, but it was a pretty good putt, so.” Said Houtteman.

The round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, with the semifinals and finals on Thursday.