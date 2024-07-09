Ferris State and Lake Superior State men’s hockey teams to play in Traverse City this fall

CADILLAC - The Ferris State University and Lake Superior State men’s ice hockey squads will compete in Traverse City this fall as the Bulldogs take on the Lakers in the 2024 Superior Ice Showdown: Traverse City Takeover.

The two Central Collegiate Hockey Association rivals will hit the ice at the Centre Ice Arena on Nov. 16 with puck drop set for 6:07 p.m.

The historic event will feature the Bulldogs and the Lakers in a highly anticipated CCHA battle, marking the first time college hockey has been played in Traverse City.

”We’re thrilled to bring Bulldog Hockey and the CCHA to Traverse City and look forward to making this event a success,” FSU athletics director Steve Brockelbank said. “This game will provide us with an opportunity to both showcase our program and university to the fans and all our alumni in the Traverse City area.”

The game, which was originally slated to be LSSU’s home game, will follow the Friday night weekend series’ opener in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Traverse City Centre Ice Arena is home to the Detroit Red Wings Training Camp, NHL Prospect Tournament, Grand Traverse Hockey Association, Traverse City Figure Skating Club and Traverse City Curling Club. The arena contains two rinks with a third sheet of ice at Howe Arena in the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

Ticket information for the 2024 Superior Ice Showdown: Traverse City Takeover will be announced later this summer.



