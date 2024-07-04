Sault Ste. Marie’s Johnny Osborn continues to overcome obstacles, earns spot at The Hartford Nationals

SAULT STE. MARIE - Johnny Osborn has been through a lot in his life after being born with Cerebral Palsy. He didn’t come home until he was 18 weeks old, and he was four the first time he walked without any assistance. Osborn has endured seven surgeries, having to teach himself to walk after many of them, but that’s not slowing him down.

Johnny Osborn has been running cross country since he was in elementary school, and he wasn’t ever interested in using his disability as an excuse for her anything his mother, Andrea said.

“When he was in running club elementary, running cross country meets, they wanted to shorten the route. And he’s like, no, I want to do the full distance like everyone else. So, I think that’s the uniqueness about Johnny is that he never wanted something easier, shorter, to have to do less.” Andrea Osborn said.

Johnny has earned himself a spot at Hartford nationals down in Hoover, Alabama. The Hartford Nationals is the largest and longest-standing national sport championship event for athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability taking place from July 12-18. Johnny Osborn will be participating in the Shot Put, along with the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races, something he never even thought was possible.

“I’m so glad that it hasn’t hit me yet, but that is something that was never in the picture. I never thought I was going to do anything nationals ever.” Said Johnny Osborn. “This year whereas everything exploded where I was almost consistently always going faster with my time, so my times were getting better my distances for throwing were getting better.”

Johnny and Andrea will be flying down to the nationals. They have to transport, with high care, the adaptive bike, so it does not get damaged. Even having to get a specialized van in Alabama to transport the bike.

Johnny is looking for donations to help with his trip. He is collecting cans among other ways.

If anyone would like to help out Johnny on his journey to nationals, you can donate to Andrea’s Venmo account.

https://venmo.com/u/AndreaOsborn?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0RkKtdkgBwAF6ZiKmfR-DtXK5VXD8YCtCgB1nReQ7U_x0uG979vP3-dow_aem_uVwMs6MPvZK02xf729F8qQ