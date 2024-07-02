Pit Spitters fall to Rivets in Independence Day Celebration Game

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters fell 2-1 to the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday as the Pit Spitters held their Independence Day Celebration Game. The Pit Spitters only managed two hits all night in this one, they’re only run was a home run from Vahn Lackey in the 7th inning, and for Rockford their only runs came on a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning.

Logan Pikur pitched seven innings for the Pit Spitters giving up two runs and striking out four. he Pit Spitters will finish the first half with a 17-18 record and will take on Royal Oak in their next game on Wednesday.