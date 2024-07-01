Ferris State hockey player Trevor Taulien among prospects invited to Detroit Red Wings Development Camp

BIG RAPIDS - Ferris State University hockey defenseman Trevor Taulien, who completed his freshman season with the Bulldogs this past year, has earned an invitation to the Detroit Red Wings Development Camp.

Taulien is a free agent invite for the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp, which runs July 1 to July 5 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He’s among 50 camp invitees, including 29 forwards, 14 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The camp will be split into two teams – Team Red and Team White – and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff.

Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management.

The Red Wings’ three-on-three tournament will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms of Facebook and YouTube on Friday, July 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. The streams will feature exclusive interviews with Red Wings prospects and select members of the Red Wings front office staff – hosted by Red Wings radio voice Ken Kal and Red Wings TV’s Daniella Bruce.

Taulien, a resident of Chrystal Lake, Ill., played in 27 games for the Bulldogs during the 2023-24 campaign, registering nine points with two goals and seven assists. He also totaled 30 shots and had a game-winning goal during his collegiate rookie season.

The Red Wings are guided by head coach Derek Lalonde, who formerly served as a Ferris State Hockey assistant coach under current Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels.

Visit www.DetroitRedWings.com/Prospects for in-depth coverage of Development Camp.