Broncos tight end and Elk Rapids native Adam Trautman holds football camp for local youth

ELK RAPIDS - Broncos tight and Elk Rapids native Adam Trautman held his first football camp back in his hometown of Elk Rapids on Wednesday. The camp consisted of hundreds of kids from 3rd-8th grade making their way to Elk Rapids for a day of fun with Trautman and Volunteers from Elk Rapids High School.

For Trautman having the camp was a great way to bring the community together.

“This is actually the first camp I’ve done. I think when I came back in January for the Hall of Fame induction and all that stuff, and I saw how many people were there and all the kids and how happy they were to like to have my jerseys on and stuff.” Said Trautman. “I was like, I have to do something to give back and came up with the idea. A lot of guys do this for their hometowns, and I was like, you know what I might as well start doing it now and hopefully obviously becomes an annual thing.”

Advertisement

Being an NFL player takes up more than half of Trautman’s year, so getting to spend some time back in his hometown with his family is time well spent.

“This was always kind of like a little sanctuary for my whole family and even family from downstate Michigan and other places. I come up here to see my family and spend time with them and get some real quality time because for seven months out of the year, I’m pretty much shut off from all of that, to be honest. So, it’s a family sanctuary type of thing for me and I love being back here.” Said Trautman.

Trautman also re-signed a two-year contract with the Broncos in March.





Advertisement







