Red Wings trade Jake Walman and 2nd-round draft pick to Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired defenseman Jake Walman and a second-round pick from Detroit in exchange for future considerations.

San Jose added the 53rd overall pick that was originally held by Tampa Bay and inherited the final two years of Walman’s contract that carry a $3.4 million cap hit each season in the deal announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Walman had 12 goals and nine assists in 63 games for Detroit last season with his 21 points ranking fourth among all Red Wings defensemen.

Walman was originally a third-round pick by St. Louis in 2014 and has 25 goals and 26 assists in 202 career games in the NHL for the Blues and Red Wings.

The Sharks now have three second-round picks in this week’s draft, also holding the 33rd and 42nd overall picks. San Jose also has the No. 1 pick and the 14th selection, giving the Sharks five of the first 60 picks in the draft.

The Red Wings acquired the pick they sent to San Jose earlier in the day when they sent defenseman Andrew Gibson to Nashville. Detroit also got forward Jesse Kiiskinen in that trade.