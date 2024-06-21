Ferris State’s McCoy Biagioli wins Michigan Amateur Championship

HARBOR SPRINGS – McCoy Biagioli of White Lake, a Ferris State University golfer, won the 113th Michigan Amateur Championship on The Heather course at The Highlands at Harbor Springs Friday. Biagioli led or was tied for 16 of the 17 holes of the Championship match between him and Northville native Jimmy Dales.

After the match Biagioli talked about his performance.

“I kind of struggled all day hitting the ball, but I putted it great. So, I just knew if I could give myself a few chances going into the back nine, it’d help me. So, on that back nine, I think when I got to 11, I made a birdie on 12 I saved par and then 13 and 14 I gave myself two more chances, that really gave me momentum going forward into 15, 16, 17.” Said Biagioli.

With the win Biagioli also qualifies for the 2024 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Minnesota.