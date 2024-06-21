Barry Sanders says he experienced ‘health scare’ related to his heart

DETROIT (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says he “experienced a health scare” involving his heart last weekend. The former Detroit Lions great posted a statement on social media about the incident, saying it “served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being.” The Lions issued their own social media post urging Sanders to get well. Sanders, who turns 56 next month, was a six-time All-Pro while starring for the Lions from 1989-98 before his sudden retirement.