Buckley’s Aiden Harrand heads to Wake Forest with ten State Championships to her name

BUCKLEY - Aiden Harrand was well born to run, she started from a young age with her mom as the cross country coach at Buckley. In her four years at Buckley, Harrand was won ten MHSAA state championships. She’s won the mile all four years, 2 titles in the 800, 2 in cross country, 1 in the 3200 and 1 in the 400.

Harrand was even running new races her senior year.

“I ran the 400, so getting that title, I mean it was my last season, so why not get a new title, I guess,” said Harrand.

Her last year of cross country and track seasons in Northern Michigan was a sentimental one.

“it’s such a small community, so we’re all super close. So having to say goodbye has been really hard this season. Definitely really emotional, I’ve cried before my last first things and my last races and softball games, basketball games, senior nights, so it was really emotional this year, but I’m really excited for my next step, but I’m leaving my home behind, said Harrand.

Harrand will be joining a fellow Northern Michigander running at Wake Forest, former Benzie Central runner Hunter Jones.

“We have a joke like our water is the reason we’re fast, because we’re neighbors too, so we have the same water well. I kind of talked to him about it, like what he liked about it.” Said Harrand. “The moment I stepped on campus, you can ask my dad. He’s like, this is where she’s going. Like I fell in love. You could see it on my face when I was talking to the coach. I just I fell in love with the coach and the community and the environment there.”

Harrand would like to study health science at Wake Forest.











