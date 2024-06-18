6 Northern Michigan golf courses named to ‘top 100 US courses’ list

Golfweek this week released its annual list of top 100 golf courses in the U.S., and six from Northern Michigan made the list.

None cracked the top 10 in the country, but Northern Michigan residents know they deserve to be there!

The top five in the country are Pebble Beach, Pacific Dunes (Bandon Dunes), Pinehurst No. 2, Old Macdonald (Bandon Dunes) and Whistling Straits, according to the USA Today-owned golf magazine.

Here are the Michigan courses - all in Northern Michigan! - that made the list:

The top-ranked Michigan course - coming in at the 31st overall spot - is Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club (Bluffs) in Arcadia.

Next is Marquette Golf Club (Greywalls) in Marquette, ranked No. 40.

Tied for 47th place is Forest Dunes Golf Club (The Loop Red & Black) in Roscommon.

Tied for No. 68 is Forest Dunes Golf Club (Forest Dunes) in Roscommon.

In a tie for 87th place is Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club (South Course) in Arcadia.

The final one is Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix, which tied for 94th place.





