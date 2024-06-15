Beal City wins back-to-back state titles as Cayden Smith makes MHSAA history with perfect game

EAST LANSING - The Beal City Aggies were back in the state title game for the third year in a row on Saturday and they made it back-to-back Division 4 state titles as they beat Norway 10-0 after five innings. The scoring got started in the 1st inning for the Aggies and it didn’t stop until the game ended.

Jack Fussman scored the game winning run as Josh Wilson hit a chopper to 2nd base and the throw to the catcher was wide for a Beal City walk off win.

Cayden Smith made MHSAA history becoming the first player to pitch a perfect game in a baseball state final, he retired every batter he faced, striking out 8.

Advertisement

After the game Smith was quick to give the recognition to his teammates.

“The big senior group, we’ve obviously played together for how long, we’re in the same grade, in the same class every day, so I just think that the experience and the bond makes us so dominant,” Smith said.

Beal City will look to make three titles in a row next season.