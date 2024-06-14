Hillman can't get past Holton in State Semifinals

EAST LANSING - The Hillman Tigers fell to the Holton Red Devils 8-0 in the state semifinals on Friday. Hillman had averaged the most runs of any team in MHSAA history coming into today’s matchup, but they couldn’t catch a break against the Red Devils on Friday.

Hillman head coach, Jason Weiland knew that it was just a tough day for the team.

“I know these girls are very dedicated and they are not going to give up, they’re a wonderful team and to fall short like that they felt like they let their whole community down and I know it because I feel the same way. But they’re a good group of girls you don’t score 561 runs in a season by doing what we just did out here today.” Said Weiland.