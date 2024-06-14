Clare falls to Ottawa Lake Whiteford in State Semifinals

EAST LANSING - The Clare Pioneers lost to Ottawa Lake Whiteford 1-0 on Friday in the state semifinals. Whiteford scored one run in the first inning and it ended up being enough to get the win. Clare’s pitcher, Madison Jones gave up just the one run on six hits.

Clare head coach, Shane Kelly talked about how proud he was of his team after the game.

“I’m Super proud of my girls, they kept fighting, we played defense all year behind an unbelievable pitcher, Madison believes in our defense and our defense believes in our pitcher. It was a great, great season, we came up one game short,” said Kelly.

Clare does return a lot of players to next years team.