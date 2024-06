FRANKFORT - On Monday afternoon Frankfort hosted a regional with three of our local schools in action. Holton got the better of Bellaire in game one, 7-2. The 2nd game of the day was Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs Frankfort which went to extra innings with Frankfort pulling out the victory 11-9 advancing to the regional final.

In the regional final, Holton won big, hitting seven home runs in route to a 13-0 win in five innings.