Rudyard advances to title game on Saturday with 6-4 win against Harbor Springs

In regional semi-final baseball action, the Rudyard Bulldogs hosted the Harbor Springs Rams.

The winner plays Saturday in Harbor Springs against Norway for the regional crown.

There was a 30-minute delay start to the game due to rain just before gametime, but the crews got the field in great shape.

Bottom of two, one out with bulldog runners on second and third. Eli Sprague hard ground ball through shortstop to left field, Dalton Savoie gets waved home by Coach Mitchell - a close play at home but he’s safe.

Bottom of three, two outs. The steal call is on for Kyle Postma at first base, but Greyson Rife guns him down for the third out.

Top of four, Andru Vernale is on second after getting a double. Ryan Novak lines to Landen Mayer in center field. He fires the ball to Cam Peterson and he gets the throw in time at home for the third out.

Next inning, bases loaded with two outs. Kallen Lawlor takes the 3-2 pitch to center field and brings in two runs to give the dawgs a 5-0 lead.

Rams do get some offense in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly by Jackson Deegan to bring in Rife from third.

Rudyard hangs on to win 6-4 to advance to the title game Saturday.