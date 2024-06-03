Rudyard wins titles in both baseball and softball

Baseball

In Division 4 District action in Rudyard on Friday, the Bulldogs boys baseball team battled the Brimley Bays for the title.

Earlier in the day, Rudyard beat Mackinaw City 9-4 and Brimley had no problem with Bark River Harris, 10-0.

In the top of the third, Rudyard was at bat with a 5-0 lead. Dalton Savoie lined a shot to right field for a single.

Eventually the Bulldogs have runners at second and third. Cam Peterson flies to Cooper Jones in center field. He makes the spectacular catch, but Peterson still earns the RBI.

Bulldogs up 6-0 with the Bays up to bat; Trey Lynn on first with Jones at the plate.

Jones blasted one to the fence in left center. This gets Lynn to third, with Jones on second with the stand-up double.

Next batter is Perry Leblanc, who flies out to center but brings in the Bays’ first run of the game.

But Rudyard holds on to take the district title, winning 9-5.

Softball

And in the softball title game, the Pickford Panthers took on the Rudyard Bulldogs.

The wind was blowing out hard at the diamond, which was great for the batters.

Bottom of the first, Megan Bradley sends the second pitch of the game over the fence in left center to put Rudyard up a quick 1-0.

Not to be outdone, the next batter – same result. The first pitch to Jasmine Hickman, in just about the same location in left center, another home run.

Next batter, starting pitcher Lily Kwiatkowski, powers the ball well over the fence in left field to put the Dawgs up 3-0.

It was a high-scoring game, with Rudyard taking the District 101 softball title with a 17-14 win.