Detroit Tigers to retire Jim Leyland’s No. 10

Following his induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July, legendary manager Jim Leyland will be bestowed one of the club’s highest honors. On Saturday, August 3 at Comerica Park, the skipper’s #10 will become the 10th number retired in Tigers history.

Worn by one of the most successful managers in franchise history, Leyland’s #10 will become the second number of a manager to be retired by the club, joining Sparky Anderson, who’s #11 was retired by the organization in 2011. Leyland is one of three managers in Tigers history to win over 700 games with Detroit, and the only manager to lead the Tigers to postseason berths four times in his career.

“Jim Leyland is a quintessential baseball man and embodies so much of what our fans in Detroit loved and appreciated about his time as our manager,” said Chris Ilitch, Chairman & CEO of the Detroit Tigers. “Jim demonstrated a gritty passion in leading his team, a relentless pursuit of excellence, and an uncanny ability to connect with people, which Jim did with the Tigers and throughout his career. Given those intangibles, combined with his tenure as a winning manager who was instrumental in an era of success, I feel it’s only fitting that he now has his number retired and a permanent place on the Comerica Park wall. On behalf of the entire Tigers organization, I congratulate Jim and look forward to celebrating with him, his family, and Tigers fans on August 3.”

Advertisement

Leyland spent 22 seasons as a Major League manager, including the final eight wearing the Olde English ‘D’. He finished his career with 1,769 victories, which ranks 18th in Major League history, while he managed 3,499 games, the 14th-highest total in baseball history.

“I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch and the entire Tigers organization for deciding to retire No. 10 in my honor this summer,” Leyland said. “Having the opportunity to manage in Detroit was one of the great privileges of my career and I still look back fondly on the memories that we shared with Tigers fans. This is a humbling moment for me and an honor that I will cherish forever.”

Leyland became the club’s 36th manager in October 2005 and proceeded to lead the Tigers organization through one of the most successful periods in franchise history. He led Detroit to the postseason four times during his tenure, including two World Series appearances in 2006 and 2012. The Tigers won three consecutive American League Central Division titles under his leadership from 2011-13.

Over his eight years as the Tigers skipper, Leyland posted a 700-597 (.540) record. He was named the American League Manager of the Year by the BBWAA in 2006.

Advertisement

Following his retirement as a manager, Leyland was named a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations and continues to serve in that role. In 2017, he was tabbed by Major League Baseball to manage Team USA in the World Baseball Classic and led the Stars and Stripes to a championship, defeating Puerto Rico, 8-0, in the title game.

In addition to his managerial stint with the Tigers, Leyland also managed the Pirates (1986-96), Marlins (1997-98), and Rockies (1999). He led Florida to its first World Series championship in franchise history in 1997, defeating Cleveland in seven games.

Fans can visit tigers.com/tickets to purchase their seats for August 3, and are encouraged to arrive early and be seated by 5:15 p.m., to catch all the pregame festivities. The first 15,000 fans will receive a Jim Leyland Starter Pack, which includes a baseball cap, mustache, and sunglasses. Comerica Park gates will open at 4:30 p.m.