Pit Spitters get home opener win behind Carson Fischer’s stellar outing

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Pit Spitters won their 2024 home opener over the Kokomo Jackrabbits 2-1. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Carson Fischer, pitched seven innings giving up one run on five hits striking out five batters.

Brody Capps had an RBI for the Pit Spitters in the 5th and Micheal Tchavdarov scored the winning run for Traverse City in the bottom of the sixth.

The Pit Spitters now move to 2-1 on the year and will take on Kokomo on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 A.M.