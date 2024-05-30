Elk Rapids win district title as Sierra Boilore scores 4 goals

ELK RAPIDS - The Elk Rapids Elks won their third straight district title with a 5-1 win over the Leland Comets on Thursday night. Sierra Boilore scored two goals in the first half giving the elks the 2-0 lead. In the 2nd half Boilore would score less than a minute in, and Leland would respond with a goal from Lillian Connor to make it 3-1.

Boilore would go on to score her 4th goal of the game and Kendall Standfest would get the 5th as the Elks are headed back to regionals.

Leland’s season comes to an end with a 16-3-2 record, the Elks will take on the winner of Tawas vs Midland Calvary Baptist on June 4th in Big Rapids.