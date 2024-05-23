TC United beats Petoskey to advance to regional final

TRAVERSE CITY - TC United beat the Petoskey Northmen co-op lacrosse team 11-10 in the regional semifinal Thursday night. TC United were led by senior, Caleb Lewandowski, who to our knowledge had nine goals including the game winner with fifteen seconds to go.

TC United’s head coach, Liberty Provost had high praise for Lewandowski after the game.

“It was a wild one, you never know what you’re going to get up here as far as like, calls and our play. You know what I mean. We’re never sure, some days come out play great some days and come out and kick it around a little bit. I felt like today was kind of a kick it around day, but Leb is consistent, Caleb is always ready to rock man and I mean, you just can’t make up for that. Like without him, we get beat by five goals today.” Said Provost.

The man of the hour, Caleb Lewandowski knew that it was going to be a tough outing, but they were able to get it done.

“We came into this knowing Petoskey was going to fight hard, but we knew we were going to do so as well. We knew the game was going to be close all the time. It was a battle both teams wanted to win, and it got down to the end there and I guess we just wanted it more.” Said Lewandowski.

TC United advances to take on Grand Ledge in regional final on May 29th.



