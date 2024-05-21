Ferris State tennis star Esunge Ndumbe wins national Most Improved Player Award

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University men’s tennis sophomore standout Esunge Ndumbe has earned the 2024 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Most Improved Player Award, a national honor.

Ndumbe, who helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2024 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship, previously claimed a pair of major regional awards as announced by the ITA including the ITA Midwest Region Most Improved Player Award in addition to the ITA Midwest Region Player to Watch this campaign.

Every year the ITA recognizes coaches and players for their excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season.

Ndumbe, a Keller, Texas native, was chosen as the national winner of the Most Improved Player Award from among the group of eight individuals previously selected as regional award recipients of the honor.

“I couldn’t be more proud and happy for Esunge,” Ferris State head coach Mark Doren said. “From the day Esunge stepped on campus, we knew he was going to make it a point to outwork everyone on and off the court. His commitment to improving was contagious with his teammates. “This past semester, he was one of the most coachable players I’ve had, and the trust of his coaches and teammates propelled him and the team to a great season.”

This season, Ndumbe moved up to the number one flight in the Bulldog singles lineup and finished with a 20-7 overall record this season. He compiled a 5-1 league record in conference regular-season play at the top flight.

In doubles play, he finished 13-8 overall this campaign and recorded a 4-2 conference mark in regular-season action at the number two spot in the lineup with teammate Alessandro Santangelo. The FSU sophomore was ranked 20th nationally in the most recent ITA national singles rankings along with 40th nationally in doubles play.

Ndumbe earned All-GLIAC First Team honors this season for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 17-5 overall record. The Bulldogs won both the GLIAC’s regular season and tournament championships under Doren in addition to earning the program’s ninth consecutive and 27th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance this year.