Traverse City West hold ribbon cutting for new facilities

TRAVERSE CITY - Traverse City West high school held a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon for their new athletic fields. The soccer, softball and baseball teams couldn’t play home games for the past year, but with the new fields that is a thing of the past. TC West has also built a new concession stand and locker room area for officials.

The school’s athletic director, Jason Carmien was happy about the new opportunities for the students.

“Our seniors are really happy that they get to spend their last year back at their home place. Coaches are happy because practices can take place every day and it’s really been a game changer for us to have an entrance with ticketing, concessions, bathroom. We have changing rooms for our umpires and referees. The upgrades have been tremendous, and we really want to thank everybody that had a hand in it. It’s been it’s been pretty awesome,” said Carmien.