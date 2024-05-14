Rudyard Area Schools hosts first track meet in over two decades

RUDYARD — Tuesday marked a new beginning for Rudyard Area Schools as they hosted their first high school track meet in over two decades.

Their last home meet was in 2003.

After that, the track became dangerously dilapidated and worsened over the years.

Last August, the school had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to show the community the new track and field.

Eight area teams competed on the field that also includes new or improved discus, shot put, long jump and pole vault areas.

And it was all done with fundraising over the years.

The cost of the upgrades was around $500,000. The next project includes rubberizing the track and building a new concession stand.