Big Rapids’ Cole Haist named a member of the MHSAA student advisory council

BIG RAPIDS - Cole Haist of Big Rapids high school was named one a member of the MHSAA Student Advisory Council. Haist is one of eight incoming juniors that will provide feedback on issues impacting educational athletics from a student’s perspective. Haist was selected out of a pool of 90 applicants, members of the MHSAA student council advisory will also help hand out trophies and medals at state championships.

Haist is excited to be joining a very select group.

“I think the opportunity just to have a positive impact on high school sports in any way possible, which jumps out to me, and I get to meet some very high-level kids and get to hang out with them.” Haist Said. “Hopefully get to just have some fun with it and learn and bring it back to Big Rapids high school.”