Cheboygan shuts out Roscommon in NMSL matchup

ROSCOMMON - The Cheboygan Chiefs snapped a three-game winless streak on Tuesday, racing out to an early lead on the way to a 6-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory over Roscommon.

The Chiefs’ Taylor Bent got Cheboygan on the board early in the first half with what would prove to be the game-winning goal. It was one of her two first half goals. Cheboygan would lead 4-0 at the break.

Cheboygan came into the game having recorded a loss and a pair of ties in the previous three contests. The win keeps them in the thick of the NMSL race, chasing league-leading McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

Cheboygan (7-2-2 NMSL) hosts Oscoda on Wednesday. Roscommon (2-8-2) travels to Tawas on the same day.