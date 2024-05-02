TC West and TC Central play to a scoreless tie

TRAVERSE CITY - The Traverse City Central Trojans and Traverse City West Titans girls soccer teams are evenly matched this season. The two played to a scoreless tie on Thursday night, the second time the teams played to a tie this season.

Both teams had opportunities to score, but neither could get a shot past the Trojans’ Amelia Jordan and the Titans’ Claire Miner across 80 minutes of play.

Both teams came into the game having won three of their past five games, with each team recording a loss and a tie each in that timeframe.

Traverse City Central (5-4-4, 2-2-2 Big North) and Traverse City West (6-2-4, 2-0-4 Big North) will co-host the TC Invitational on Saturday, with both teams playing games against Rochester and Troy Athens.