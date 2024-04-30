McBain NMC continues undefeated season with win over Clare

McBAIN - The McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets continued their undefeated season, beating Clare 3-1 on Tuesday evening. The Comets led 2-0 after the first half and were able to get the win.

After the game Comets senior, Jada VanNoord talked about how well the season has gone so far.

“Yeah, so this season has been awesome. We’re really working well as a team. I think it’s been, really good today. It was a super fun game, the weather was perfect. We scored some really great goals, so it was fun.” Said VanNoord.

The teams head coach, Jen VanNoord commented on how much perseverance her squad has.

“They’re going to go out and they’re going to fight the entire time. That’s why we’re winning, we’re fighting for each other and to win together. And that’s really how you win.” Said VanNoord. “Even if you’re hurting, you just keep going every minute of the game. We don’t let any of that stop us, and that’s why we’re 11 and 0. I know I couldn’t be prouder of the way they just fight and fight and fight and fight until that whistle blows, no matter the score.”

McBain NMC is now 11-0 on the year, while Clare is 4-5-1.