Former MSU Defensive Linemen, Tyler Hoover recalls NFL draft experience

MICHIGAN - Tyler Hoover was named the head coach of the McBain Northern Michigan Comets boys’ basketball team a few weeks ago. Hoover was a football star at Michigan State, playing in and winning the 100th Rose Bowl game against Stanford. He started 23 games recording 93 tackles in his years at Michigan State. Following his years in East Lansing, Hoover declared for the draft, hoping to make his dreams come true.

“Just coming from Michigan State, I understood that I had the size, the strength, the knowledge, the ability to play in the NFL.” Said Hoover. “As a kid, you know, I always told people like I want to grow up to be an NFL player. You know, the fact that that dream is so close, but there’s so many unknowns during that period, you know, it’s like it’s a really exciting but still, you know, kind of nerve racking.”

Hoover ultimately went undrafted in 2014 but was scooped up very quickly by the Indianapolis Colts after the final pick.

“The Colts yeah, I think they offered the biggest signing bonus and to me that was you know you’re getting paid to play football and the team willing to pay the most probably says that they value the most.” Said Hoover. “So naturally I went to the Colts side right after, I mean, it was seconds after the last draft pick that I was I was able to commit to a team.”

