Watch out for price gouging during the NFL Draft

LANSING — As hundreds of thousands of football enthusiasts descend on Detroit for the NFL Draft next week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding consumers to be aware of potential price gouging tied to the event.

Michigan law prohibits retailers from charging prices that are “grossly in excess” of what others are charging for the same thing. However, a general rise in prices does not automatically equal price gouging. Hotels and parking structures often adjust rates for high-demand events like the NFL Draft. Nessel encourages consumers to shop around and compare rates and other expenses in advance to secure the best rate.

“Fans should be able to enjoy the Draft without being nickel-and-dimed by excessively high prices,” Nessel said. “My office will be on the lookout for any business that tries to take advantage of attendees.”

Consumers who believe they have been charged a grossly excessive price are urged to file a complaint directly with the Consumer Protection Team.