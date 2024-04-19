Ferris State holds annual Crimson & Gold Spring Game

BIG RAPIDS - On Friday night the Ferris State Bulldogs held their annual Crimson & Gold Spring Game. The game ended tied as Mitch Middleton hit a 53 yard field goal as time expired. It was a great evening for the fans as they got their first look at the 2024 Bulldogs in action.

Trinidad Chambliss connected with James Gilbert for the first touchdown of the evening, and was quick to praise everyone on the offensive side of the ball after the game.

“It was good to get out there, throw to my guys again, we got great receivers, great slots, great running backs, and obviously I can’t do anything without my offensive line, so it was good.” Said Chambliss

Advertisement

James Gilbert was excited to be back out on the field, catching dimes from his quarterback.

“It felt good, you know, coach has been on me for quite a while. Trying to cover every detail for me to be a great receiver. I’m trying to soak everything in and, help this team win, get back to where we used to be, and be Dawgs, so it was awesome.” Said Gilbert.

Head Coach Tony Annese was very pleased with what he saw out his team today, and is optimistic about what’s to come in the fall.

“You know, what you’re looking for is, you know, a kid like James Gilbert, who’s been here a little while to just kind of blossom, and it’s like, wow. I mean, this is what he did all spring. What you saw today, was what he did all spring and, Trinidad and Carson, you know, they’re both super, super athletes.” Said Annese. “You know, we can do some really good things and so I think we’ve grown a lot this spring, and I’m just, probably as excited as I’ve been in a long time about, you know, looking forward to a fall.”

Ferris State will open up their season on the road against Pittsburg State.