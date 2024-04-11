Sault Ste. Marie’s Isabella DeWildt, is one of the MHSAA’s scholar-athlete award winners

SAULT STE. MARIE - The MHSAA and Farm Bureau Insurance, will give $2,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals. Students applying for the Scholar-Athlete Award must be carrying at least a 3.5 grade-point average and have previously won a letter in a varsity sport in which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors a postseason tournament. Other requirements for the applicants were to show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics. Sault Ste. Marie senior Isabella DeWildt is a tri-sport varsity athlete for Sault Ste. Marie, playing volleyball, basketball, and running track.

DeWildt talked about how special it was for her to be recognized for the award, especially being from the upper peninsula.

“I‘m the only U.P. person who has gotten the award (this year). So, I think that’s really significant and special to me. I think especially since I’m only the third recipient at SOO High, I’m just glad it can kind of highlight our area because we don’t always get what we should be seen for.” Said DeWildt. “Also just being recognized for the hours I’ve put in throughout my high school career, it being both academic, volunteer-based service and sports, just kind of showing that I’ve put in my effort throughout the years.”

Following high school, DeWildt will be heading to Grand Valley State University where she received a three-year advanced ROTC scholarship.