Rudyard baseball looks to have another successful season

RUDYARD— Last season, the Rudyard Bulldogs made a deep postseason run, all the way to the D4 state semifinals.

They ended last season 19-20, a record head coach Billy Mitchell calls deceiving, as he purposely puts his teams up against the best during the regular season in hopes of a postseason run.

The past two seasons, the Bulldogs have appeared in the final four. Mitchell is returning a key group hoping to make a similar, or better, run.

“Their goal is to be playing at Michigan State Stadium,” the head coach said. “We need to keep getting better each day and just stay the course and believe we are going to be there.”