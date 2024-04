Glen Lake nabs first win on the season over Buckley

BUCKLEY— The Buckley Bears hosted the Glen Lake Lakers on Wednesday. Glen Lake would come out on top on the night 2-0.

The Lakers goals were both scored by junior Maggie Diotte.

The Lakers will be back in action on Monday when they host Suttons Bay. As for the Bears, they’ll look to bounce back on Saturday during McBain NMC’s “Comet Cup” against Hart.