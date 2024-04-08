Ferris State sophomore Benji Zorn wins 2024 Disc Golf Singles National Championship; team places 4th

Ferris State disc golf team sophomore Benji Zorn. Photo by the Professional Disc Golf Association Ferris State disc golf team sophomore Benji Zorn. Photo by the Professional Disc Golf Association Ferris State disc golf team sophomore Benji Zorn. Photo by the Professional Disc Golf Association

BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State University sophomore Benji Zorn fired a three-under-par 28 in the final round of the 2024 Collegiate National Championships to win the disc golf singles national championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina last weekend.

The Grand Rapids native, majoring in business administration with a minor in professional sales at Ferris State, stood tall atop a hotly contested leaderboard at Winthrop University. Only three singles competitors ended under par, and two others even. Facing tough competition, Zorn understood he had little room for error.

“It was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I was feeling a ton of pressure,” Zorn said. “I wanted to stay focused on doing the best I could for my team, Ferris and myself.”

Zorn did exactly that, playing through extremely windy and wet conditions as he locked in during the final round.

Ferris State professor emeritus and former associate provost Leonard Johnson, adviser for the disc golf team, said he couldn’t be prouder of the highly recruited Zorn, who rose to prominence as a freshman in 2023 when he earned All-American honors at the Collegiate Disc Golf National Championship in North Carolina.

“When Benji joined the team last year as a freshman, he made an immediate impact. He is one of those incredibly gifted athletes who comes along once in a blue moon,” said Johnson, who retired from Ferris State in 2022 but remains highly involved with a team and program that mean a lot to him. “His leadership guiding weekly team practices has been instrumental in helping to develop and hone the skills of players on both our men’s and women’s teams.”

Johnson said the team battled to a fourth-place finish at the competition – ahead of 44 schools. The team finished at -23, behind the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, the University of Cincinnati and North Carolina State University.

The Ferris State disc golf men’s team has won several national championships: in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The women’s team won its first national title in 2021.



