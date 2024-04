BIG RAPIDS - The Cadillac Vikings and Big Rapids Cardinals played to a 0-0 draw on Thursday afternoon. Both teams created some scoring chances, but both goalies, Brynn Courtright for Big Rapids and Lydia Owens for Cadillac recorded clean sheets.

Big Rapids is now 1-0-1 on the year, they’ll take on Petoskey in their next game, while Cadillac is now 1-1-1, they’ll take on Ludington in their next game.