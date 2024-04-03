Northern Michigan represented on AP’s Division 3 All-State girls basketball team

Here is the 2024 Michigan Associated Press Division 3 All-State girls basketball team, which was selected by a panel of 15 sports writers:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
Stephanie Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.
MacKenzie Bisballe, Lake City, Sr.
Jordyn Bonnema, Kalamazoo Christian, Jr.
Alie Bisballe, Lake City, Sr.
Averie Zinn, Genesee, Soph.
Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs, Sr.
Taylor Wallace, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.
Avery Collins, Blissfield, Sr.
Halen McLaughlin, Sanford Meridian, Jr.
Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids, Sr.
Lillie Johnson, Gladstone, Soph.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Josh Hood, Niles Brandywine.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE (nominees receiving at least two votes)
Ellie Knapp, Niles Brandywine, Sr.
Brook Simpson, Saugatuck, Sr.
Madelyn Geers, Kent City, Sr.
Stacy Utomi, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Sr.
Maddux Locke, Springport, Sr.
Megan Zeitz, Dansville, Sr.
Kate Starkey, Grass Lake, Jr.
Reese Gohsman, Millington, Jr.
Grace Guibord, Sandusky, Jr.
COACH
Al DeMott, Sandusky.
HONORABLE MENTION (nominees receiving one vote)
Elli VanDusen, Kalamazoo Christian, Fr.
Aubree Calloway, Bronson, Jr.
Lauren Wilder, Manton, Sr.
Abbey Wright, Charlevoix, Sr.
Lauren Zawada, Bark River-Harris, Sr.
Danica Shamion, West Iron County, Sr.
Ashley Folkema, Western Michigan Christian, Sr.
Shayler McIntyre, Cass City, Fr.
Mariah Jahn, Harbor Beach, Sr.
Brooke Mossburg, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, Jr.
Aubree Ervans, Reading, Jr.
COACH
Tanner Smith, Sanford Meridian.
Voting panel: Doug Donnelly, Adrian Daily Telegram; Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; David Goricki, Detroit News; Jason Juno, Ironwood Daily Globe; Fred Kelly, Midland Daily News; Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal; Matthew Mowery, Oakland Press; Patrick Nothaft, Grand Rapids Press; Brenden Welper from the Port Huron Times Herald; Ben Sanders, Hearald-Palladium, Benton Harbor; Tom Green, Huron Daily Tribune, Bad Axe; Josh VanDyke, Muskeon Chronicle; Eric Ingles, Jackson-Citizen Patriots.