Chauncey Billups elected to Basketball Hall of Fame, reports say

Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to reports from The Athletic and OregonLive.

Billups and Vince Carter - who starred with the Toronto Raptors and North Carolina Tarheels - were the first to be named to the class of 2024. More names are to be announced during the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday, according to reports.

Billups played college ball at Colorado and was an All-American while there. He was then drafted No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in 1997.

He joined the Pistons in 2002 and was instrumental in Detroit winning the NBA championship in 2004. He was named NBA Finals MVP.

He averaged 15.2 points per game and 5.4 assists per game over his career, according to NBA.com. The Pistons retired his jersey number (1) in 2016.

Billups is now coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.



