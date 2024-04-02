Michigan State’s Adam Nightingale named finalist for Coach of the Year

Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale is a finalist for the Spencer Penrose National Coach of the Year, the school announced Tuesday.

Nightingale, who is from Cheboygan, is one of nine finalists. The winner will be announced on April 10, Michigan State said.

This season was Nightingale’s second as head coach of the Spartans, and he led the team to the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships. The team also won its first NCAA Tournament game since 2008. As a result, he was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.