Florida Panthers announce deal with Alpena-born goalie Cooper Black

The Florida Panthers NHL franchise announced Tuesday that they have signed goaltender Cooper Black to a two-year deal starting in the 2024-25 season.

Signed ✍️



We have agreed to terms with goaltender Cooper Black on a two-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2024-25 season!



— x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 2, 2024

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said, “Cooper is a talented young goaltender whose rare combination of size and athletic ability have allowed him to succeed in the college ranks. We are looking forward to his further development within our organization.”

Black, who is a native of Alpena, starred with Dartmouth College. In the 2023-24 season, he posted a 13-8-8 record, .910 save percentage, 2.58 goals against average and two shutouts, according to the Panthers.

Black is an imposing goalie - he stands 6-8 and weighs 240 pounds.

He attended Alpena High School and was named Team MVP and Michigan Hockey Goalie of the Year in his senior year, according to Dartmouth.







