MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan baseball team took care of business on Monday afternoon, pounding out 16 hits and scoring 19 runs in a 19-3 non-conference win over visiting Grace Christian.

Drew Loikits led the Chippewas’ hit parade, going 5-for-6 in the game with three runs scored, and a pair of RBI. Cole Prout went 2-for-4 and drove in three for CMU. Eight different Chippewas had hits in the contest.

Central Michigan (9-20) returns to action at home on Friday, April 5 against Toledo.