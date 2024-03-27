Ferris State's historic women's basketball season ends in national semifinals

SAINT JOSEPH, MO - The historic season of the Ferris State women’s basketball team came to an end a game short of a berth in the Division II National Championship Game, as the Bulldogs fell to Texas Woman’s University in the semifinals 68-52 on Wednesday night.

The Pioneers raced out to a quick lead, 25-16 at the end of the first quarter, and they expanded that by limiting Ferris State to just six second quarter points to take a 39-22 lead at halftime.

Ferris State battled back in the second half, using a 15-2 run to pull within eight points in the fourth quarter, but that’s as close the Bulldogs would get in suffering the loss.

Advertisement

Mallory McCartney led Ferris State with 16 points, with senior Chloe Idoni adding 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Scout Huffman paced the Pioneers’ offense with 18 points. Jada Celsur chipped in with 14 points and Ashley Ingram scored 13 points to go with 10 rebounds for TWU.

Ferris State’s season comes to a close with a record of 26-6, having captured the program’s first-ever regional title.

Texas Woman’s University will play the winner of Minnesota State and Cal State San Marcos for the Division II National Championship on Friday night.