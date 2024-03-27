Ferris State bounced from tournament after loss to top-seeded Minnesota State

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State University men’s basketball squad had its postseason run come to an end on Tuesday as the Bulldogs fell to top-seeded Minnesota State 98-70 in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Ind.

The Bulldogs, who won both the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Championship and the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional title, closed the year with a 28-8 overall record, notching a share of the second-most wins in program history.

Ferris State made its first trip to the D2 Elite Eight in six years with the last coming in 2018 when FSU captured its first NCAA D2 National Championship. This year’s appearance in the Elite Eight was the Bulldogs’ third overall in program history.

The Mavericks proved to be too much in the national quarterfinals as MSU took a 51-32 halftime lead over the Bulldogs. FSU closed the gap back to 11 points early in the second half, but could get no closer as Minnesota State prevailed, moving to the national semifinals with a 33-2 overall mark.

Minnesota State shot 58.5% from the floor and MSU made 14-of-23 (60.9%) three’s in the win while also forcing 13 Bulldog turnovers.

On the flip side, the Bulldogs shot only 38.5% for the game and went five-of-20 (25%) from the three-point arc along with 15-of-25 (60%) at the free throw stripe. FSU did own a slight 37-26 rebounding difference.

The Bulldogs were led by senior forward DeSean Munson with 11 points and junior forward Deng Reng with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks got 25 points from Kyreese Willingham along with 21 by Malik Willingham and 14 out of Elijah Hazekamp in advancing in the NCAA D2 Tournament.

The matchup marked only the second-ever series’ contest between the Bulldogs and Minnesota State and the first since 1992.

Ferris State had won nine consecutive games entering the matchup, including six consecutive postseason contests with the season on the line.

The contest marked the final game for six Bulldog seniors, including sixth-year senior Ben Davidson along with Vejas Grazulis, Amari Lee, Dolapo Olayinka, Jack Ammerman and DeSean Munson.