Micah Gallegos of Traverse City Christian School named athletic director of the year

Athletic Director Micah Gallegos said the school and students keeps the passion for his career alive.

The Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association named Gallegos of Traverse City Christian School athletic director of the year.

Gallegos served as athletic director at Traverse City Christian for the past seven years. He said he feels honored to receive the recognition.

Advertisement

“It’s just an incredible honor to be recognized for that. And I absolutely love it here. I love our students. That’s what keeps me coming back every day. Our students are fantastic and getting a build relationships with them. We have a great staff, great administrative team,” Gallegos said.

The award was presented on March 16 in front of his peers.