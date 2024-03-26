Chippewas douse SVSU in rain-soaked home opener

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan baseball team broke out the bats late in a rain-soaked non-conference home opener on Tuesday afternoon, topping visiting Saginaw Valley State 11-1.

The Chippewas plated their first run in the first inning on a bases loaded walk. It would stay that way into the bottom of the third inning, when the game would be halted due to the weather.

After a brief delay, the game resumed, with CMU adding on a pair of runs in the fifth inning, courtesy of one of three Cardinal errors in the contest.

Saginaw Valley State closed the gap in the sixth inning, with Colin Cornwell delivering an RBI triple to pull the Cardinals within two runs.

But, the Chippewas’ offense would come to life from there. Central scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, keyed by a Danny Wuestenfeld 2-run double, and a 2-run home run off of the bat of Mikey Murphy, his first round-tripper of the season.

Central Michigan (7-18) travels to Ypsilanti to take on Eastern Michigan in a three-game Mid-American Conference weekend series starting on Thursday.