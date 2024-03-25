Jim Harbaugh says J.J. McCarthy is the best QB in the draft

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is sticking by his man, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

According to a report from ESPN, Harbaugh - now the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers - Harbaugh declared McCarthy the best QB in a draft that’s bursting with talent.

Caleb Williams from USC is expected to be the No. 1 pick of the draft (by the Chicago Bears), and several other QBs could go early, including McCarthy.

Advertisement

Harbaugh said of his former QB: “I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft. He’s incredible. So, big market, small market. Cold weather, hot weather, it won’t matter.”

McCarthy went viral at his pro day when he nailed an insanely impressive 60-yard pass.

JJ McCarthy letting it fly to Blake Corum at @UMichFootball's Pro Day 🚀 (via Mak Issa)pic.twitter.com/Lc8itYqK1s — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2024

Harbaugh, McCarthy and the Wolverines won the national title together earlier this year.