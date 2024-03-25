Ferris State women’s team advances to Final Four

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Ferris State University women’s basketball squad advanced to the NCAA Division II National Semifinals for the first time in school history as the Bulldogs pulled out a 60-53 win over Tampa on Monday afternoon in St. Joseph, Mo.

With the win, Ferris State will now move into Wednesday night’s first national semifinal at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time versus either Daemen from New York or Texas Woman’s University. It’s the first time the women’s team has advanced to the final four round.

Head coach Kurt Westendorp said he brought the players to the center of the court, pointed to the outline of the state on the floor and asked them if they remembered the state’s motto.

“It’s the Show me State,” he said. “All through the regional we said we’re the best team on the court, but we have to go prove it. You have to prove it every time because it’s not going to be won on paper. This group that is really together. They love to play basketball together. They can find different ways to win games. They’re not a one-trick pony. We feel we can win a lot of different types of basketball games.”

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead and held a six-point halftime lead over the Spartans. The lead grew to as many as 13 points late in the third period before Ferris State lost senior guard Mallory McCartney due to injury.

From there, Tampa made a strong push and got back within a single possession, but the Bulldogs made several timely shots down the stretch to garner the win.

Senior standout Chloe Idoni had a big game for the Bulldogs with a contest-high 27 points while both McCartney and junior guard Kadyn Blanchard added nine points each. FSU’s Elle Irwin tallied six points while Kenzie Bowers added five points and DeShonna Day scored four points in the triumph.

Blanchard added a game-high 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs in the win.

“We got off to a hot start and played with the lead the entire game, and you are usually playing a little freer when you are playing with a lead,” Westendorp said. “We were pleased to have that cushion because we needed it when the injury happened, and they went on their run. We were able to withstand those things because we have mentally tough players.”

The Bulldogs shot 37.9 percent overall, but also went 12-of-26 (33.3 percent from three-point range and made four-of-nine, 44.4 percent, free throws in moving to 26-5 overall this campaign.

On the glass, the Bulldogs owned a 39-31 rebounding edge and FSU also forced 17 turnovers while outscoring the Spartans 17-15 in points off miscues.

Ferris State outscored Tampa 13-9 in the third period before the Spartans put up 20 fourth-quarter points while trying to climb back into the game.

Tampa, which closed the year with a 31-7 overall record, was led by Mya Giusto with 16 points. Audrey Ramsey added 11 points and Sarah Jones scored 10 points.

Wednesday’s national semifinal game will be carried live by CBS Sports Network. In addition, the live local radio broadcast will air on Sunny 97.3 FM and the Bulldog Sports Network with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.