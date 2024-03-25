Ferris State softball splits home opener with Saginaw Valley State

BIG RAPIDS - Two days after snow and cold weather postponed their home-opening doubleheader, the Ferris State Bulldogs finally got on their home turf on Monday afternoon, splitting a GLIAC doubleheader with Saginaw Valley State.

The Cardinals used a 4-run outburst in the fourth inning to take game one of the matchup 6-3.

Paige Kolinski gave SVSU the lead for good early in the fourth inning with a solo home run. Maddie Campagna went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Mya Purdy was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI for the Cardinals. Emily DePew earned the win in the circle with six strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Advertisement

Ferris State was led by Abby Meyer at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort with a run scored and an RBI.

Ferris State bounced back in the nightcap, behind a stellar pitching performance by Ashley Webb to earn the split with a hard-fought 1-0 shutout victory.

Gaylord alum Alexis Kozlowski provided the only offense Webb would need, blasting a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Webb scattered just three hits over seven innings of work to earn the win, striking out three while only walking one batter.

The Bulldogs (13-14, 1-1 GLIAC) return to action at home on Friday, March 29 against Grand Valley State.