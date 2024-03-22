Ferris State women’s basketball prepares for their first ever Elite 8

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State women’s basketball team is making history with each game they win, already becoming the first women’s squad in Bulldog history to make the Elite 8, but the ‘dawgs aren’t done. Ferris State is the number three seed in the Elite 8, and they will take on the six seed University of Tampa on Monday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Bulldog head coach Kurt Westendorp talked about how important the mental side is for his squad.

“I think our girls really have that mental belief that when we step on the court that we’re the best team on the court, you know, whether sometimes it’s a little overconfidence, I don’t want to say that’s cockiness, but you got to believe that you’re the best to be able to win those kinds of games.” Said Westendorp. “I try to phrase it to them is, okay, you think you’re the best team out there, they say, Yeah, like, okay, then go and prove it.”

Ferris State’s leading scorer, Chloe Idoni, isn’t ready for her senior season to end just yet.

“Extra motivation right there knowing I’m a senior and that this is my last year, so really just every single game from now on is just going all out, going hard because, you know, I have to leave it all on the floor. If not, then we’re done.” Said Idoni.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 P.M. on Monday